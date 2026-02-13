Israeli fire kills one and wounds several in Gaza. Palestinian paramedic dies in Israeli detention. Whistleblowers say CPJ held back its index to protect Israel. Western governments move to oust UN rapporteur over remarks on Gaza, UN refuses to support her. Trump to launch Gaza reconstruction fund and Stabilization Force at first “Board of Peace” meeting. Palestinian citizens of Israel suffer disproportionately from crime wave. Widespread Israeli military assaults and settler attacks in the occupied West Bank. Trump administration dismantles the federal government’s ability to regulate greenhouse gases. New York Fed says Americans bear most of the cost of Trump tariffs. New DOJ files reveal hidden-camera footage from Epstein’s Palm Beach office and references to secret recording equipment. Trump administration announces end to ICE operation in Minnesota. Attorney says detained 13-year-old attempted suicide at Texas ICE facility before her family’s deportation. Raskin calls conditions at Baltimore ICE facility “disgraceful” after surprise oversight visit. U.S. to deploy second aircraft carrier to the Middle East. UK High Court rules Palestine Action ban unlawful in landmark victory. Israeli attacks hit southern Lebanon villages. Bangladesh Nationalist Party claims victory in first post-uprising election. Dubai’s DP World replaces chief amid scrutiny over Epstein ties. Mexican aid ships arrive in Havana as U.S. tightens fuel pressure on Cuba. Cuba says no dialogue underway with United States. Russia launches major missile and drone barrage into Ukraine. Turkey says United States and Iran show flexibility on reviving nuclear deal. Turkey and Armenia move toward direct land trade via Georgia in normalization push. Syrian forces take control of former U.S. al-Tanf base as American troops withdraw.

Israeli military assault and settler attacks continue in the occupied West Bank: Israeli forces and settlers carried out widespread attacks across the occupied West Bank on Friday, according to WAFA, leading to dozens of arrests and injuries, and the destruction of land and property. Settlers assaulted Palestinians in towns including Kafr al-Dik, Talfit, and Khallet Makhoul, preventing them from working their land, firing live ammunition, and causing injuries and property damage. Israeli forces fired tear gas at worshippers at a mosque in Ramallah and detained five Palestinians in Salfit, as well as a man, his wife and their child in the bedouin community of Khallet Makhoul. Settlers also cut down hundreds of olive trees in Turmus Ayya. According to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, January saw a total of 1,872 incidents—1,404 by Israeli forces and 468 by settlers. These attacks followed Israel’s security cabinet approving new measures to tighten control over the West Bank and accelerate settlement expansion.

Palestinian citizens of Israel suffer disproportionately from crime wave: Five Palestinian citizens of Israel were killed in a 12-hour period yesterday, bringing the number killed in suspected homicides in Palestinian towns within Israel to 45 in 2026. The mayor of Rahat called it “a black day”, while Balad party leader Sami Abu Shehadeh said, “This is not culture, this is policy,” blaming the Israeli government’s racism and police neglect for the crime wave. While Palestinian citizens of Israel make up about 21 percent of the Israeli population, they accounted for more than 80 percent of all homicide victims in 2025.

Western governments move to oust UN rapporteur over remarks on Gaza, UN refuses to support her: France, Germany, Italy, and the United States have escalated their calls for the removal of UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, falsely accusing her of calling Israel the “common enemy of humanity.” France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said Paris will formally seek her ouster at the United Nations Human Rights Council session on February 23, 2026, while Germany’s top diplomat Johann Wadephul and Italy’s foreign minister echoed the claims in support of the push. When asked about the controversy, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres refused to back Albanese. He told reporters that the UN does not agree with much of what she says and stressed that Albanese operates independently. Supporters of Albanese, including Amnesty International, say the campaign is political retaliation for Albanese’s reporting on Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip.

Whistleblowers say CPJ cancelled its annual index to protect Israel: Whistleblowers told The Electronic Intifada that the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) scrapped its annual Impunity Index because Israel was set to rank number one. The index—published annually since 2008 and regularly referenced in UN reports—measures countries where journalists are deliberately killed and killers go unpunished. The 2024 edition, covering killings through 2023, ranked Israel second. The 2025 index, reflecting 2024 amid record killings of Palestinian journalists in Gaza, would have pushed Israel to the top of the list. Since the index is calculated as a 10-year rolling rate relative to population, Israel would have been ranked near the top, if not number one, for many years to come, the whistleblowers said. They alleged donor and board pressure played a role. In response to Electronic Intifada, CPJ denied that donor considerations play any role in its decisions with respect to Israel or any other country.

Trump to launch Gaza reconstruction fund and Stabilization Force at first “Board of Peace” meeting: President Donald Trump will unveil a multi-billion-dollar reconstruction fund for the Gaza Strip and outline plans for a United Nations-authorized International Stabilization Force at the first formal meeting of his Board of Peace on February 19 in Washington D.C., Reuters reports. Delegations from at least 20 countries will attend the gathering, with several states reportedly prepared to contribute “several thousands” troops. The meeting is also expected to include briefings on the work of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza—the Palestinian body designated to assume day-to-day governance from Hamas.

Palestinian paramedic dies in Israeli detention: Hatem Rayyan, a Palestinian paramedic who was detained by Israel on December 27, 2024, during the siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, died inside Israel’s Naqab Prison. The Prisoners’ Media Office said his death “brings the number of identified martyrs from the prisoners movement since October 2023 to 88, including 52 prisoners from the Gaza Strip,” describing it as part of “a systematic killing policy and enforced disappearance targeting Palestinian prisoners.”

Israeli fire kills one and wounds several in Gaza: One Palestinian was killed and at least ten others were wounded by Israeli forces on Thursday, according to Al Jazeera. Mohammed Dabbash was killed by Israeli army fire in Al-Zarqa area northeast of Gaza City. Israeli troops backed by tanks and bulldozers advanced near the Kuwait roundabout east of Gaza City, opening heavy fire and injuring at least ten Palestinians along Salah al-Din Street, where Palestine Red Crescent Society crews evacuated three wounded under gunfire.

Raskin calls conditions at Baltimore ICE facility “disgraceful” after surprise oversight visit: Rep. Jamie Raskin disclosed on Thursday that he conducted an unannounced inspection of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Baltimore. At the facility, he said he found 60 men packed shoulder-to-shoulder in a room with one toilet, no showers, and aluminum foil blankets for sleeping. “What I saw was disgraceful,” Raskin said.

Attorney says detained 13-year-old attempted suicide at Texas ICE facility before her family’s deportation: Immigration attorney Eric Lee said a 13-year-old girl held at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Dilley, Texas attempted suicide earlier this month. According to the girl’s mother, she slit her wrists due to conditions in detention, and Lee said ICE deported the family to Colombia the following day. DHS earlier denied that the girl had attempted suicide.

Trump administration ends ICE surge operation in Minnesota after protests and killings: The Trump administration will wind down its two-month immigration enforcement crackdown in Minnesota, border czar Tom Homan announced on Thursday. The move brings an end to what has been described as the largest immigration enforcement deployment in U.S. history with some 3,000 federal immigration agents, including from ICE, Border Patrol and other federal agencies, conducting immigration sweeps across the Twin Cities area. Some 4,000 people were arrested and two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were shot and killed by federal agents.

New DOJ files reveal hidden-camera footage from Epstein’s Palm Beach office and references to covert recording equipment: Newly released Department of Justice files include grainy footage from a hidden camera inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach office showing him at times engaging in sexual acts with what appeared to be young women, according to Channel 4. Earlier victim testimony described surveillance rooms in Epstein’s New York home, and photos from his 2019 arrest showing labeled monitoring equipment amid claims that Epstein systematically recorded sexual activity.

New York Fed says Americans bear most of the cost of Trump tariffs: A report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that about 90 percent of tariffs imposed under President Donald Trump are paid by U.S. consumers and companies, contradicting administration claims that foreign exporters shoulder most of the burden of the administration’s tariffs. The analysis showed that the tariffs were almost totally absorbed by domestic prices last year. A summary of the report is available here .

Trump administration dismantles the federal government’s ability to regulate greenhouse gases: President Donald Trump announced on Thursday the repeal of the federal “endangerment finding,” the scientific determination that greenhouse gas emissions threaten public health and the environment. The repeal effectively strips the Environmental Protection Agency of its authority to regulate carbon dioxide, methane, and other forms of pollution responsible for climate change. The finding, first issued in 2009, made it possible to impose limits on pollution from vehicles, power plants, and oil and gas operations. The repeal is expected to trigger major legal challenges from states and environmental groups.

Kenya : Kenya will reopen parts of its border with Somalia in April, almost 15 years after shutting the crossings over attacks by the Islamist group al-Shabab, President William Ruto announced during a visit to the border town of Mandera on Thursday. Ruto said that troops and police officers will be deployed to the border posts to curb threats from militant groups, as well as weapons and contraband smuggling, adding that the reopening aims to restore links between transnational families and to boost cross-border trade.

Sudan: Médecins Sans Frontières has launched an emergency response in El Obeid in North Kordofan, as clashes between the RSF and the Sudanese Army were reported within 40 kilometers of the city. El Obeid’s main camp, Al-Mina Al-Muwahad, is sheltering around 25,000 people, and is experiencing extreme shortages of water and sanitation supplies, which heighten disease risks, MSF said.

Madagascar: At least 31 people were killed when Cyclone Gezani struck Madagascar on Tuesday, making landfall in the port city of Toamasina with winds of around 180 kilometers per hour, according to Madagascar’s National Office for Risk and Disaster Management. The cyclone injured 33 people, damaged more than 3,200 homes, and displaced nearly 2,800 residents. President Michael Randrianirina said roughly 75 percent of Toamasina was left in ruins and that Madagascar lacks the capacity to address the damage on its own.

DRC : The European Union reaffirmed its commitment to a political resolution to the crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, with Crisis Management Commissioner Hadja Lahbib telling the European Parliament in Strasbourg on February 10 that multilateral efforts and an inter-Congolese dialogue are essential for lasting peace. She said the international community is intensifying efforts amid rising violence and announced plans to travel to the Great Lakes region next week to support conflict-resolution initiatives. The UN also announced that its Stabilization Mission would begin aerial reconnaissance flights in Uvira in the coming days to monitor the ceasefire agreement between the Congolese government and the M23 rebel group. Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi, Angolan President João Lourenço, and Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé all arrived in Luanda on Tuesday for talks about increasing militarization in the country’s east, where fighting has continued, particularly in North and South Kivu. Humanitarian sources say renewed clashes since December 2025 have displaced more than 500,000 people.

Libya: U.S. AFRICOM Deputy Commander John W. Brennan met with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Tripoli on Wednesday to discuss expanding military and security cooperation. The talks were also attended by U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Jeremy Berndt. Brennan reaffirmed Washington’s readiness to expand technical and training assistance to the Libyan government, which Dbeibah accepted but noted that any cooperation must preserve Libyan sovereignty. Libya remains divided between Dbeibah’s Tripoli-based administration and a rival government appointed by the House of Representatives in 2022, led by Osama Hammad in Benghazi.

UK High Court rules Palestine Action ban unlawful in landmark victory: The High Court in the United Kingdom ruled on Friday that the government’s ban on the pro-Palestine direct action group Palestine Action as a terrorist organization was unlawful. The ruling marked a major legal victory for the group, which was founded in 2020 and campaigns against companies complicit in “the occupation, apartheid and genocide of Palestine,” with a focus on Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems. In their ruling, the judges found that the “decision to proscribe Palestine Action was disproportionate.” In July, the government declared Palestine Action a terrorist organization alongside ISIS and Al-Qaida, making membership in or support for the group a crime punishable by up to 14 years in prison. Since then, more than 2,700 people have been arrested at protests for holding signs saying “I support Palestine Action.” Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori called the decision “a monumental victory both for our fundamental freedoms here in Britain and in the struggle for freedom for the Palestinian people, striking down a decision that will forever be remembered as one of the most extreme attacks on free speech in recent British history.” The ban will be kept in place as the UK government appeals the ruling although London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement that in light of the ruling, they will “focus on gathering evidence…rather than making arrests.”

U.S. to deploy second aircraft carrier to Middle East: The United States Navy will send the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford to the Middle East to join the USS Abraham Lincoln already operating in the Arabian Sea, according to the Associated Press, in a move sources tell the AP is calculated to increase pressure on Iran for a nuclear agreement. Trump has previously told Tehran that failure to reach a deal would be “very traumatic.” The Gerald R. Ford was previously part of the strike force that assembled off the coast of Venezuela.

Israeli attacks hit southern Lebanon villages: Israeli forces launched a wave of drone, artillery, and machine-gun attacks across villages in southern Lebanon near the Blue Line on Thursday, killing one person near the coastal city of Tyre. Shelling and gunfire struck towns including Markaba, Maroun al-Ras, Yaroun, Alma al-Shaab, and Kfarshouba, while Israeli troops advanced into Odaisseh and Kfar Kila, demolishing homes. Israeli drones also hit equipment in Aita al-Shaab.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party claims victory in first post-uprising election: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, claimed a sweeping victory in Bangladesh’s first election since a 2024 student uprising ousted longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and forced her into exile in India. The U.S., India, and Pakistan congratulated the BNP on the election victory, which brought the party back to power after 20 years. Rahman has pledged that his government will pursue democratic reforms aligned with the demands of the protesters. The Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami, alleged irregularities after the results were announced, though the head of the party conceded defeat.

Dubai’s DP World replaces chief amid scrutiny over Epstein ties: Sultan Sulayem, the chief of global logistics giant and port operator DP World, was replaced as head of the company following revelations of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The Dubai government’s statement on Friday did not mention Sulayem but announced that Essa Kazim had been named as chair of the company and Yuvraj Narayan as the chief executive—both positions that were held by Sulayem. Read Drop Site’s in-depth report on Sulayem’s history with Epstein here.

Mexican aid ships arrive in Havana as U.S. tightens fuel pressure on Cuba: Two Mexican Navy vessels carrying humanitarian supplies docked this week in Havana, according to Al Jazeera, as the United States continues efforts to cut off fuel imports to Cuba. President Claudia Sheinbaum said that more assistance is on the way, and described Mexico’s role as “opening the doors for dialogue to develop” between the countries. Locals told reporters that they were grateful for the arrival of supplies. “Mexico hasn’t abandoned us,” a 65-year-old from Havana said. “Even with pressure from a global superpower, they weren’t afraid.”

Cuba says no dialogue underway with United States: Cuba’s Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío told Mexico’s newspaper La Jornada that there is “no high-level dialogue,” or even sustained mid-level talks, with the United States, confirming Drop Site’s recent reporting that negotiations with Cuba are not underway. He said Washington’s expanded fuel sanctions are deliberately designed to cripple electricity, transport, food production, water systems, and health care, warning the policy sets a dangerous precedent of economic coercion against sovereign states.

Activists plan aid flotilla to Cuba to challenge tightened United States blockade: An international coalition of activists, trade unionists, and humanitarian groups says it will sail next month with food, medicine, and essential supplies to Cuba. The “Nuestra América Flotilla,” backed by figures including the UK’s Jeremy Corbyn and former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, is explicitly modeled on past blockade-challenging missions, with organizer David Adler saying the goal is to “break the siege” and deliver life-saving aid to the Cuban people.

Russia launches major missile and drone barrage into Ukraine: Russia fired more than 200 drones and dozens of ballistic missiles overnight Wednesday into cities across Ukraine, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Odesa, leaving civilians injured and hundreds of thousands without heat or water, Ukrainian officials said Thursday, according to the AP. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv has agreed to attend another round of U.S.-brokered negotiations proposed for next week in Miami or Abu Dhabi, and accused Russia of hesitating as Moscow continues to escalate attacks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said talks were expected “soon” but gave no timeline, as disputes over occupied territory and security guarantees continue to block a broader agreement.

Turkey says United States and Iran show flexibility on reviving nuclear deal: Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told the Financial Times that both Washington and Iran are showing flexibility toward reviving a nuclear agreement, saying the United States appears willing to tolerate limited Iranian uranium enrichment under strict caps and inspections similar to the 2015 accord and that Tehran “genuinely wants” a deal. Fidan warned that expanding negotiations to cover Iran’s ballistic missile program or regional allies would likely stall progress and risk “another war,” as indirect talks resume following a first round in Oman, with a second expected but not yet scheduled. He also cautioned that potential United States strikes would be unlikely to trigger regime collapse, arguing that Iran’s leadership would remain a “functioning entity.”

Turkey and Armenia move toward direct land trade via Georgia in normalization push: Turkey and Armenia have agreed to allow direct bilateral land trade through Georgia, ending a decades-old re-export system that routed goods through intermediaries, according to reporting in Al-Monitor. The step follows renewed normalization talks between the countries, and is expected to lower costs for traders while expanding commercial ties that exceeded $336 million in 2024. Ankara has accelerated its confidence-building measures with Yerevan, including increasing flights to and from the country and easing visa rules. The announcement also comes alongside broader United States-backed efforts to stabilize the South Caucasus, as exemplified in talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan hosted by President Trump.

Syrian forces take control of former U.S. al-Tanf base as American troops withdraw: Syrian government forces have assumed control of the al-Tanf base in eastern Syria following an orderly withdrawal by the United States Central Command, according to the AP. The U.S. military said the handover was coordinated and completed on Wednesday. The base, near the borders with Jordan and Iraq, had played a key role in the U.S.-led campaign against the Islamic State, which was territorially defeated in Syria in 2019. CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper said U.S. forces remain positioned to respond to any resurgence of the group, though Washington has consolidated its remaining presence in Syria to around 900 troops, down from the 2,000 troops it posted in the wake of the October 7th attack.

U.S. secretly sent thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran after protest crackdown: The administration of President Donald Trump covertly smuggled roughly 6,000 Starlink satellite-internet terminals into Iran after authorities violently suppressed nationwide protests in January and imposed sweeping internet blackouts, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. The terminals—produced by SpaceX—were purchased by the State Department to help dissidents bypass censorship; to do this, funding for VPNs long used by Iranian dissidents was redirected.

Imran Khan’s son says former prime minister losing vision after prolonged solitary confinement: Kasim Khan said his father, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, has lost most of the vision in his right eye—with only 15 percent remaining—after 922 days in solitary confinement. Kasim Khan blamed Pakistan’s ruling authorities and the army chief for his father’s condition, said family members are being denied visas to visit him, and called on international bodies to intervene. Pakistani authorities have not publicly responded to the allegations.

U.S. military transfers ISIS detainees: U.S. Central Command announced that it has completed an operation transferring more than 5,700 adult male ISIS detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraqi custody with the final transfer flight taking place on February 12. The transfer comes amid loss of control of parts of the region by U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces members who had administered prisons holding former ISIS members and their families.