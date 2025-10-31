Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
4h

And of course, if Israel happens to be the ones who come in such contact with their own explosives, they will blame in Hamas, giving themselves another excuse to bomb again. Then back to the 'ceasefire.'

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
4h

Gaza is still a battlefield for its children. Action can’t wait

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture