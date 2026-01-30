Drop Site News

Fred Jonas
4h

Oh, the things a girl has to do to try to distract from the Epstein files.

1 reply
George Leone
4h

This is regime change fantasy dressed up as “security.” The idea that assassinating Iranian leaders will spark a democratic uprising—rather than a regional war—is a delusion with a long body count behind it. We’ve seen this movie in Iraq, Libya, and beyond: decapitation strikes don’t bring freedom, they bring chaos, retaliation, and civilian death. The fact that this is being floated openly, with U.S. troops and the entire region on the line, shows how casually catastrophic choices are being made—again.

1 reply
