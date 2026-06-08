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Valerie Carter's avatar
Valerie Carter
3h

Is there no.place on this earth that the US is not bombing????

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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
4h

Secretary of State Marco Rubio made similar comments, stating that the administration was “very concerned about violence against Christians,” From Wikipedia, “Christianity is the most widely professed religion in Cuba”. There goes the premise of your argument for US sanctioned violence.

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