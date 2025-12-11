Three Palestinians are killed by Israel west of the Yellow Line. A nine-month-old dies of exposure in Khan Younis. Aid groups report that they are unable to reach Gaza with supplies necessary to withstand the effects of its winter storms. Israel approves construction of an additional 764 houses in illegal West Bank settlements. The U.S. seizes a Venezuelan oil tanker. The U.S. is considering designating UNRWA a “foreign terrorist organisation.” The Pentagon spent $2 billion on anti-immigrant operations. House approves the $901 billion National Defense Authorization Act. A U.S. citizen was assaulted and kidnapped by ICE in Minnesota. President Donald Trump threatens more sanctions on the International Criminal Court. Bolivia’s former President Luis Arce is arrested. Violence is surging in Sudan. Israeli soldiers fire at a UN convoy in Lebanese territory. Unidentified gunmen kill three soldiers in southeastern Iran. Burkina Faso releases its captive Nigerian soldiers. Fighting between Cambodia and Thailand enters its third day. Southern separatists threaten to attack Yemen’s capital. Drop Site releases a new report that shows how the Israeli state supports its settler militias as they terrorise Palestinians in the West Bank.

This is Drop Site Daily, our new, free daily news recap. We send it Monday through Friday.

Casualty counts in the last 24 hours: Over the past 24 hours, the bodies of four Palestinians arrived at hospitals, while 10 Palestinians have been injured, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 is now 70,373 killed, with 171,079 injured.

Total casualty counts since ceasefire: Since October 11, the first full day of the ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 383 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 1002, while 627 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Ministry of Health.

Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces west of the “Yellow Line”: Two Palestinians, including a child, were killed by Israeli fire west of the Yellow Line in Jabaliya on Wednesday. The director of Al-Shifa Hospital said doctors on Wednesday received the body of a 17-year-old boy who had been run over and crushed to death by an Israeli tank in the Jabaliya refugee camp, according to the Associated Press. Another child was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, according to journalist Momin Abu Owda. The Israeli army acknowledged the incident, but claimed its troops had “eliminated” two alleged “terrorists” who had crossed the Yellow Line and posed an “immediate threat.”

Palestinian man killed by the IDF west of Khan Younis: Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man in the coastal Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, according to Al Jazeera. Troops opened fire on people gathered at the al-‘Alam traffic circle, killing one and injuring several others. The site is well outside the Yellow Line marking Israeli control.

Winter storm kills an infant in Gaza: A baby girl died of the extreme cold in a flooded tent in Khan Younis overnight as storm Byron continues to ravage Gaza. The family of the nine-month-old was displaced and living in a tent. The mother told Al Jazeera “It was raining, fiercely cold, and I had very little to keep her warm. I fed her and put her to sleep. I wrapped her up the best I could, but it wasn’t enough,” she said. “It kept raining, and the cold was getting worse. I was panicking all night, as the cold kept creeping in. Then, suddenly, I found my little baby motionless, dead.”

Israel continues to restrict aid into Gaza: US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz visited the Karam Abu Salem/Kerem Shalom crossing in Rafah on Wednesday and claimed that over 600 trucks a day were entering Gaza since the so-called ceasefire went into effect. However, the Israeli military’s own figures of the number of aid trucks entering Gaza fall short of that amount, according to a new analysis by the Associated Press (AP). Under the deal, Israel agreed to allow 600 trucks of aid a day into Gaza. COGAT, the Israeli military wing in charge of coordinating aid entry, provided figures to AP that show an average of only 459 trucks a day since October 12, when the flow of aid restarted. The Israeli military’s figures themselves are highly disputed. Gaza’s Government Media Office said no more than 234 trucks per day have entered Gaza on average since the ceasefire. The office said Waltz’s claim was a “blatant attempt to exonerate the occupation from the crime of the blockade and starving the civilian population.”

Distress signals climb amid winter storm: Gaza’s Civil Defense said it has received “more than 2,500 distress signals” from Palestinians whose tents and shelters have been damaged since the heavy winter rains began. Rescue teams found entire displacement camps flooded in the areas of Khan Younis, Deir el-Balah, Nuseirat, and Gaza City.

International aid groups are unable to deliver supplies to a storm-ravaged Gaza: Israel insists there are “no supply restrictions” and that a “broad winter response” is underway, yet the Norwegian Refugee Council says international aid groups remain blocked from bringing relief and nearly 4,000 pallets of shelter materials have been rejected, leaving only a “trickle” of supplies available for the storm-battered residents of the Strip.

UN updates on Gaza: In its Wednesday briefing, the UN says about 65 former shelter classrooms in Gaza have been cleared for use, even as Israel prevents education materials from entering the stripe, while 260,000 people have received food parcels this month across 60 distribution points, including a newly opened site in Beit Lahiya. Veterinary kits entered for the first time since August, and OCHA reported continuing “security incidents,” including bullets striking UNRWA’s Maghazi Health Center near the yellow line with no injuries reported.

Unidentified bodies from Al-Shifa Hospital are buried: Fifteen unidentified Palestinians whose bodies were recovered yesterday from the courtyard of al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City were buried yesterday. Dr. Omar Shaban in northern Gaza shared photos of the burial with Drop Site, available here.

Hamas leader once again rejects the viability of disarmament: Hamas Political Chief Khaled Meshaal told Al Jazeera on Wednesday that the group would work to prevent future attacks on Israel, but he warned that full disarmament would be like “removing the soul” of the movement. He also rejected any non-Palestinian governing authority in Gaza and urged increased aid flows as a precondition for Phase Two. A summary of his interview with Al Jazeera can be read here.

Airwars reconstructs GHF sites and shows how they were turned into “militarized death traps”: A new visual investigation from Airwars reconstructs two Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid sites, demonstrating how the U.S.- and Israel-backed operation effectively turned food distribution into a “militarized death trap.” Drawing on extensive footage and interviews with Palestinian aid seekers and former GHF contractors, it illustrates how, during five months in 2025, more than 1,000 people were killed trying to reach sites whose very design made “deaths and injuries inevitable.”