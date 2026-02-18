Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
13h

Reading this roundup feels like watching impunity operate in real time. From Israeli ministers openly calling for “emigration” and permanent occupation, to continued strikes across Gaza during Ramadan, to U.S. vessel killings in the Caribbean and Pacific with little public scrutiny — the pattern is the same: power exercised without accountability. Meanwhile, artists like Kaouther Ben Hania refuse awards rather than allow “peace” to be used as a veneer over mass civilian death. That moral clarity stands in stark contrast to governments escalating militarism while speaking the language of diplomacy. If there is to be peace, it cannot be built on denial, displacement, and double standards.

Reply
Share
John alder's avatar
John alder
12h

Could we try to celebrate the holidays in peace!!!!!!!!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture