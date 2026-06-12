Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
1h

What’s happening in Michigan isn’t just a fight over Israel — it’s a stress test of whether dissent itself is still allowed. When ordinary activism is inflated into “conspiracy,” when elections are rewritten after the fact, and when federal power is used to override local decisions, the issue stops being foreign policy and becomes the survival of democratic process.

Reply
Share
Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
1h

Excellent spotlight on MIchigan, Ryan!

Our nation is in a make-or-break struggle in which American patriots who believe in an open society, in dissent, and in the First Amendment are battling against an Israeli occupation of the machinery of our government, funded by Americans who are more loyal to Israel than to our nation.

Our hope lies in peaceful protest, in shining the light in the dark corners where the pro-Israel funds are fueling the oppression, and in creating a national movement to elect pro-American candidates over pro-Israel ones.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture