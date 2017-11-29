Very Bad Men

This week on Intercepted: Sen. Chris Murphy blasts the US government for its role in the destruction of Yemen. Jeremy tears apart Thomas Friedman’s gross love letter to the Saudi Crown Prince and talks about the bi-partisan war against journalism from Bill Clinton to Donald Trump. The Intercept’s Betsy Reed and Buzzfeed’s Katie Baker analyze this unprecedented public fight against sexual assaulters. Analysis from Harare, Zimbabwe on the ouster of Robert Mugabe. Comedian Joe Para performs a dramatic reenactment of a secret Snowden document.



