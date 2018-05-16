War Crimes and Collective Punishment

Blacklisted academic Norman Finkelstein discusses his meticulous, scholarly documentation of the collective punishment of Gaza, “the largest concentration camp in the world.” The son of two Nazi concentration camp survivors, Finkelstein is an incendiary academic whose work has infuriated the Israeli government for decades. His latest book, "Gaza: An Inquest Into its Martyrdom," has not been reviewed in a single U.S. newspaper. He talks about the latest massacre in Gaza, the history of US support for Israel’s war crimes and why he believes Iran is out-maneuvering Netanyahu.

Sen. Ron Wyden, a longtime member of the Intelligence Committee, blasts the CIA propaganda campaign in support of Haspel and accuses the Republicans of engaging in a secret confirmation process. Jeremy also asks Wyden if he believes CIA personnel involved with torture should be criminally prosecuted, what he thinks of Edward Snowden and why James Clapper, Obama’s director of national intelligence, was never charged with perjury.

Plus, Jared Kushner speaks a little too much truth at the Jerusalem embassy.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.