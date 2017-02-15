We Are All in Trump’s Hunger Games Now

The first contestant in Donald Trump’s reality administration has left the West Wing. This week, Glenn Greenwald offers some provocative pushback on the Russia fear-mongering surrounding Gen. Michael Flynn’s resignation (or firing). Naomi Klein walks the dark aisles of the Trump family department store. Former Congresswoman Liz Holtzman, a key figure in the impeachment of Richard Nixon, explains how impeachment actually works. And Hina Shamsi of the ACLU recounts her interrogation at the border. Plus a performance from Jedi Mind Tricks.



