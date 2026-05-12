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Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
7h

Thanks for shining the light on the stolen land in the West Bank.

What we seem to have there is a militant form of slavery: settlers (backed by their government) treating Palestinians like slaves, stealing their land, and injuring and killing them if they disobey.

A different form of slavery is also playing out in Washington DC: the Israeli government has "settlers" within the White House and Congress treating our elected officials as their slaves, shaking them down to fund their atrocities in Lebanon, Gaza, the West Bank with billions of our tax dollars.

May God put an end soon to both forms of slavery.

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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
6h

What this reporting makes undeniable is that the settlement project is no longer “creeping expansion” but an industrialized land‑seizure machine operating in broad daylight. A record number of new settlements approved in secret, families like the Badahas and Qawasmis losing land they’ve held for generations, and an 80% increase in official settlements in just three years — this is not disorder, it’s policy. The violence, the roadblocks, the uprooted trees, the red strings marking stolen orchards — all of it is the mechanism by which Palestinian life is fragmented until it becomes impossible. International law calls these settlements illegal. Israel calls them facts on the ground. Articles like this show the human cost of that gap.

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