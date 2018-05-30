White Fear

ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have become authoritarian shock forces, operating with impunity, ripping children from their parents’ arms, and enforcing the anti-immigrant edicts of Trump and Sessions. But the horrors did not start with Trump. This week on Intercepted: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is challenging one of the most powerful Democrats in the country for his Congressional seat. She is running on a platform of social and economic justice and she has called for ICE to be abolished. Professor Eddie Glaude Jr. of Princeton on white supremacy and law enforcement, the “rot” in the establishment Democratic Party, and Trump’s obsession with Black athletes.



