White Mirror

Jeremy lays out the bloody US history in Haiti and El Salvador and blasts the bipartisan, selective amnesia and historical revisionism that “American exceptionalism” demands. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard discusses U.S. regime change, North Korea and why Bernie Sanders would have defeated Trump. As Robert Mueller hits Bannon with a Grand Jury subpoena, former CIA operative and Cipher Brief columnist John Sipher and journalist Marcy Wheeler of Emptywheel analyze the Russia investigation and the Steele dossier. Leading Marxist scholar David Harvey talks about debt peonage in the age of Trump and the crimes of capitalism.



