Who's Afraid of the Alt-Deep State?
Dec 06, 2017

Matthew Cole joins Jeremy for a discussion about their explosive report in The Intercept that Blackwater founder Erik Prince has been pitching a private spy operation to the White House and CIA. Activist and comedian Randy Credico, who has been hit with a subpoena from the House Intelligence Committee investigating Trump and Russia, joins us.  Journalist Barrett Brown talks about the FBI’s campaign against him and offers a critique of Wikileaks. Singer Amanda Palmer talks about her provocative new video for a cover she did of Pink Floyd’s “Mother."

