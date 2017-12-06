Who's Afraid of the Alt-Deep State?

Matthew Cole joins Jeremy for a discussion about their explosive report in The Intercept that Blackwater founder Erik Prince has been pitching a private spy operation to the White House and CIA. Activist and comedian Randy Credico, who has been hit with a subpoena from the House Intelligence Committee investigating Trump and Russia, joins us. Journalist Barrett Brown talks about the FBI’s campaign against him and offers a critique of Wikileaks. Singer Amanda Palmer talks about her provocative new video for a cover she did of Pink Floyd’s “Mother."



