Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Antonia Lhamo's avatar
Antonia Lhamo
7h

our cowardly Western governments are so like those tents, USELESS in this hideous storm....they offer naught but death.

Reply
Share
Momin's avatar
Momin
7h

Zios are not humans. Pure EVIL.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture