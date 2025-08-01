Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jose diablo's avatar
jose diablo
9h

Thank you for all your reporting. We, sitting in the safety of our homes, owe independent news sources and the brave journalists who gave and continue giving their lives so the world can know the truth of this horrific genocide, a debt of gratitude I doubt we could ever fully repay.

I have run out of strong enough words to condemn the slaughter and grotesque theater that unfolds each day in Gaza. These bastards dare pose for photo-ops at an 'aid distribution' site! Do they realize that the ground they stand on is hallowed and soaked with the blood of the innocent? These stage-managed spectacles are not just shameful; they are complicit in the ongoing slaughter. How dare they flaunt diplomacy while ignoring the corpses of those begging for food? When will the west realize that the famine in Gaza is no longer a distant warning, it is a brutal reality. Silence is not neutrality; it is active participation. This is not humanitarian aid, it is propaganda draped in tragedy. History will remember this cruelty, and every smiling SOB captured in those photographs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas Cleary's avatar
Thomas Cleary
6h

What’s happening in Gaza is a preview of what will happen anytime in any country. This especially includes Western countries which are continuing to tighten their grip on citizens.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture