George Leone
1d

What stands out here is how closely Jewish voting patterns mirrored the city as a whole. Mamdani didn’t “lose the Jewish vote”; he won younger, renter, and lower-income voters—Jewish and non-Jewish alike—and lost older, wealthier homeowners. That’s not a failure of coalition politics; it’s the emergence of a different one. If anything, the data suggests that future fights won’t be about identity, but about whether New York remains governed by oligarch enclaves or by the people who actually live and work in the city.

1d

The enterprise press wouldn't last a day if they had to do this level of actual reporting. Truth has never been kind to their bottom line.

