Gaza is under siege. Ukraine is starting to use U.S. weapons inside of Russia. India is assassinating its leader’s political enemies around the world. The U.S. election has left the American people to choose between Donald Trump, who uses the term Palestinian as a slur, and Kamala Harris, who has done little to separate herself from the genocidal policy of the administration in which she serves.

Free speech is under unprecedented assault from corporate and government forces. Far right movements are surging in Europe and beyond. A militant new labor movement is on the march here in the United States, but a corporate backlash is brewing.

At a time when the world desperately needs hard-hitting journalism, establishment and corporate media outlets are failing the public and democracy itself. That’s why Jeremy Scahill and Ryan Grim started Drop Site, a non-aligned, investigative news organization dedicated to exposing the crimes of the powerful — particularly in overt and secret conflicts where the U.S. government is playing a key role.

Drop Site is not simply another non-partisan news organization. It is completely independent journalism dedicated to principles of accuracy and accountability. We are never afraid to take a stand for truth, regardless of the partisan consequences or the risk of political or personal unpopularity.

Why subscribe?

Investigative journalism is expensive. Even if we were willing to take corporate ads – which we’re not – digital ad revenue alone can’t sustain the slow boring of investigative work. It can only be supported by people who insist that it exist.

Our work will always remain free to the public, but we have certain features you can only access as a subscriber, like AMAs and invitations to virtual and in-person discussions with our journalists and newsmakers.

We also limit the ability to comment to paid subscribers and donors of any amount, primarily as a way to keep trolls out of the commenting community. If you can’t afford to donate but really want to be able to comment, and promise not to be a troll, email contact@dropsitenews.com for a special dispensation. (Please don’t make us regret it. We don’t want to have to spend our time moderating flame wars, but we do want to create a space where people can debate the issues raised by our reporting.)

Even if you don’t end up donating or becoming a paying subscriber, your act of joining this list goes a long way to support independent journalism, giving us the reach we need for our work to have impact.

Become a Source

If you have damning information you can leak and want to do so safely, we use Protonmail for encrypted email and Signal for encrypted messaging. The tip line, which uses Protonmail, is tips@dropsitenews.com, or you can email ryan@dropsitenews.com or jeremy@dropsitenews.com directly. You can also find us on signal at cherrygarcia.01 or on WhatsApp at 202-368-0859.

To securely use Protonmail, you need to make your own Protonmail account. Don’t do that on a work computer. And don’t google “how do I leak my damning information?” All of that can be traced. Be especially careful not to use a work device and keep things out of the cloud.

If you have already googled something suspicious like “how do I leak,” and that search can be traced back to you, you should reconsider whether you can safely leak, and understand the risk you’re taking. We will do everything in our power to keep your identity secret, but today’s surveillance techniques mean that your own communications and searches must be secure as well.

Our Journalists

Jeremy Scahill has reported from war and conflict zones around the world, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, and the former Yugoslavia. He is the author of the international best-selling books Blackwater: The Rise of the World's Most Powerful Mercenary Army and Dirty Wars: The World is a Battlefield. Scahill has won some of the top prizes in journalism, including two George Polk Awards and an Oscar nomination.

Ryan Grim is a longtime D.C. reporter, breaking news from the halls of Congress and leading the Washington bureaus for The Intercept and HuffPost. At HuffPost, he led a team that was twice a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, and won once. Grim has spent years chronicling the rise of progressives in Congress, and his most recent book is The Squad: AOC and the Hope of a Political Revolution, which followed his best-selling We’ve Got People. He’s also the author of the 2009 book This Is Your Country On Drugs.

Nausicaa Renner is the founding editor of Drop Site. She is also a contributing editor at Parapraxis. She was formerly deputy editor at The Intercept, and writes about politics and psychoanalysis for n+1 and other publications.

Sharif Abdel Kouddous is Drop Site’s editor for the Middle East and North Africa, based in New York and Cairo. He has reported from across the Arab world, including Egypt, Palestine, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Iraq, Bahrain, and Algeria, as well from across the United States and internationally. He received a George Polk Award for his investigation into the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, an Emmy award for his coverage of the Trump administration’s Muslim travel ban, and an Izzy Award for his coverage of the 2011 Egyptian revolution. Sharif is also a producer of the Palestine Festival of Literature (PalFest). His work has appeared in The Nation, The Intercept, Mada Masr, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Toronto Star, Al Jazeera English, Democracy Now!, France 24, and other outlets.

Murtaza Hussain is formerly a senior national security journalist at The Intercept. He has reported from Egypt, Iraq, Turkey, Jordan, Pakistan, and other countries and covered top secret national security leaks from Pakistan, Iran, India, as well as the FBI and NSA.

Jessica Burbank is a correspondent for Drop Site with a focus on the economy. She has used social media to report on news and economic issues in way that demystifies the story told by the 1%. Jessica’s documentary journalism on corporate power can be found on More Perfect Union. She was previously a host with The Hill’s “Rising” and The Young Turks.

Casey Quirke is Senior Director of Investment and Engagement at Drop Site. Previously, he served as Associate Director of Development at The Intercept and Senior Coordinator at MoveOn.org. His career began in Minor League Baseball before making the jump to the big leagues, joining the Oakland Athletics.

Nicholas Rodelo is a data analyst and researcher for Drop Site News with a focus on the American far right. His data work on conservative American academics is published in the recent book, The Academic Trumpists. He previously worked as a data analyst in the tech sector, as well as at a public policy simulation non-profit, where he was focused on simulating the WIC and SNAP welfare programs, as well as the Missouri state tax system.

