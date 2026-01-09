Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
marc sapir's avatar
marc sapir
16h

Since Turkey has accused the SDF of being aligned with or a tool of Israel it would be helpful to try and describe what is known of any relationship between Israel and SDF. They seem unlikely partners. Also it's stated that talks to integrate SDF into the national army are stalled because SDF is afraid it will undermine an autonomous region for Kurds. But, even if that is the main reason no agreement has been reached, it doesn't explain why or how open warfare broke out. Which side has chosen to try to impose a solution by force at this point? And what external actors have encouraged that?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bushrod Lake's avatar
Bushrod Lake
16h

Thanks for the update. War up close raises our consciousness of the horror, and social media now distributes it more widely than ever before. Only soldiers knew about this and they did't talk about it because it made them so ugly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture