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Adriana's avatar
Adriana
4h

Please, clarify this: the kid in the story is 10 years old and can be deported to Ecuador, where he knowns nobody. What is he supposed to do when he arrives there? Is he going to be jailed by the puppet government of that country? Is he going to be put in the system and languish there?

Why aren't the judges who feel their hands are tied stop everything and refuse to follow the fascistic orders of the regime? This is inhumane, just another inhumane policy in this declining and rotten empire.

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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
3h

What this reporting shows is not a “broken system” but an intentional one. When 425,000 children are pushed through deportation hearings without lawyers, that isn’t administrative failure — it’s policy by design. A government that accelerates removals while cutting legal aid knows exactly what outcome it’s engineering.

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