George Leone
3h

Reading this daily feels like watching preventable deaths be normalized. Children in Gaza are freezing in tents because crossings are closed and reconstruction materials are blocked, while politicians debate optics and escalation elsewhere. This isn’t a natural disaster—it’s the deliberate outcome of siege, destruction, and impunity. The same governments invoking “human rights” in Iran are underwriting mass civilian suffering in Gaza and criminalizing dissent at home. Accountability can’t be selective.

Justin
2h

So if Trump can bomb tehran in retaliation for protests can they bomb DC in retaliation for Renee Good?

This shit doesn't go anywhere good 😬

