Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
3h

Palestinians are not chattel to be hearded and accounted for and culled like a heard of bison.

No society should be treated this way by humanity rit large. It's an insane proposal. Western and USA leaders proposing this should be ashamed of even considering thas arsenine proposal.

**what a sick society we have turned into to be brainwashed into even considering it.**

Reply
Share
Kimberly Stone's avatar
Kimberly Stone
3h

This is so horrible and disgusting. Why not call them ghettos... This was how Jewish people were treated in Nazi Germany, not by Palestinians, but by Europeans. Where are the people who promised "never again"? This is heartbreaking.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture