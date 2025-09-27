Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
4h

Great follow up to the Sept. 13 story, guys.

It's high time to expose the absolutely hypocritical outfits like the Commonwealth Observer Group, which falls under the Commonwealth of Nations, and which has created a facade of neutrality about observing elections.

In reality, as you've revealed, they provided cover to the crooks running Pakistan after they illegally arrested Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Let's not forget *why* Commonwealth suppressed the Pakistan election results: they wanted Imran Khan deposed and jailed because he opposed the Ukraine war and his allegiance was to Pakistan"s citizens -- and not to the corrupt U.S. and EU leaders.

So much for our idea of promoting democracy abroad. We've proven ourselves once again to be the suppressor of any democracy that doesn't place our interests over its own.

Please stay on the story -- the Commonwealth needs a house cleaning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Salman's avatar
Salman
2h

Amazing work. Thank goodness for independent journalism. Keep up the good work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture