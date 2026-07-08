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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
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Israel’s “Crimson Thread” isn’t a security project — it’s the deliberate destruction of Palestine’s breadbasket. When a military bulldozer cuts off water to 400 dunams and settlers attack families with total impunity, that’s not “terrain shaping.” It’s engineered displacement. Tubas fed the West Bank; now it’s being carved into pieces. The world should call this what it is: the systematic erasure of a people’s land, livelihood, and future.

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