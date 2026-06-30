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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
3h

Israel isn’t just demolishing homes in Jenin and Tulkarm — it’s erasing entire communities and replacing them with permanent military infrastructure. When a refugee needs a one‑time permit to stand where his house used to be, displacement stops being “temporary.” It becomes policy.

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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
3h

Evil bastards. I’m referring to the US and Israeli governments. Our tax dollars at work.

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