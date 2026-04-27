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huey's avatar
huey
7h

Israel just bombs any Arab or Muslim they like. The iniquity of their actions towards the Palestinians with the aid of the US is hard for most to comprehend.

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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
8h

"Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 817 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 2,296, while 762 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health."

The sincerity of our first world values rots further. Every. Single. Day.

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