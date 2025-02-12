Elon Musk in front of the newly unveiled Tesla Cybertruck with broken glass on windows following a demonstation that did not go as planned on November 21, 2019. Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The State Department’s procurement forecast, revised as of late December 2024, lists Tesla as the recipient of the largest expected contract, with Marco Rubio’s department planning to buy $400,000,000 worth of “Armored Tesla.”

The award is targeted for Q4, and is forecast to last for five years.

The procurement forecast is listed as having been modified on December 13, 2024, a month after Donald Trump’s election. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Under the heading, "extent competed," the document reads merely "TBD."

Elon Musk is both the head of Tesla and a senior government official who has been relentlessly halting government contracts.