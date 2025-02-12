"Armored Tesla" forecast to win $400 million State Department contract after Trump's election, government document shows
The State Department’s procurement forecast, revised as of late December 2024, lists Tesla as the recipient of the largest expected contract, with Marco Rubio’s department planning to buy $400,000,000 worth of “Armored Tesla.”
The award is targeted for Q4, and is forecast to last for five years.
The procurement forecast is listed as having been modified on December 13, 2024, a month after Donald Trump’s election. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Under the heading, "extent competed," the document reads merely "TBD."
This is a developing story, check DropSiteNews.com for updates.
Elon Musk is both the head of Tesla and a senior government official who has been relentlessly halting government contracts.
Drop Site has no government contracts. Considering becoming a subscriber.
DoD about to have a fleet of “armored” Teslas that can’t take a speed bump without losing an axle
this is what it's all about