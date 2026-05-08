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DogmaticFacts's avatar
DogmaticFacts
1h

I assume Larry Summers made this intro?

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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
8m

Epstein wasn’t just a monster; he was an asset. Treasury, State, MIT, Silicon Valley—everyone wanted a piece of his access and his knowledge of dark finance. Now those same people pretend they barely knew him. This reporting shows the truth: Epstein was woven into the fabric of U.S. power, and the machinery he helped build is still running.

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