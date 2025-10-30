Drop Site News

Jon Notabot
9h

Here's a huge answer to what the fuck is going on in the world - **today**:

"..illustrated Epstein’s knack for steering the superpowers toward Israel’s interests by leveraging a social network that intersected the Israeli, American, and Russian intelligence communities."

Please read this entire piece. It begins to confirm what many must be putting together by now, which is this:

Jeffery Epstein was connected to the world's most powerful regimes by serving as an unofficial intermediary with no oversight, plenty of financial incentive and overt zealotry. He enticed, entrapped and recorded some of the most powerful people from these regime's committing unfathomable sexual violence against, among others - children. He had dirt on everyone worth having dirt on, to the exclusive benefit of Israel.

I believe Israel retains control over this trove of global kompromat. It is the only simple explanation for "why" world leaders continue to not only avoid criticism of Israel's corrupt and genocidal leadership - but to actually **pay** for Israel's "defense" on top of supplying Israel with all manner of killing machines and technology.

Looks like the majority of Israel's GDP derives from extortion, thanks largely to the dedication of Epstein and a whole lot of powerful marks sharing a compulsion for the utterly profane.

Would be helpful for us regular people of the world to see what's in those mysterious files actively being concealed by Donald Trump, Mike Johnson, Pam Bondi and many others here in "the land of the free".

8h

On February 21, 2014, Epstein wrote to Barak, “with civil unrest exploding in ukraine syria, somolia [sic], libya, and the desperation of those in power, isn’t this perfect for you.” Barak replied: “You’re right [in] a way. But not simple to transform it into a cash flow. A subject for Saturday.” I am so sick of learning how morally depraved these people in power are. So utterly disgusted with them playing games with human lives. Let us not forget this is the Ehud Barak who brutally raped Virginia Guiffre - and Epstein......just a bunch of brutal morally bankrupt people who should be in jail.

