Remember when, on May 16th, 2014, President Obama’s top counterterrorism and homeland security advisor Lisa Monaco penned a letter to the deans of 13 schools of public health vowing that the CIA will cease using vaccine campaigns abroad as cover for military and surveillance missions. Monaco’s letter surfaced a few days later, on May 18th.

Not that I'd ever advocate for a Murdoch publication (gag) but the following is the most specific report I found on the issue and happens to be from Fox News:

"President Obama's top counterterrorism advisor has vowed that the CIA will no longer be able to use vaccination programs as cover for intelligence operations like those the agency carried out prior to the killing of Usama bin Laden in 2011.

Lisa Monaco announced the policy change last week in a letter to the deans of 13 schools of public health. Monaco's letter said that the CIA has agreed to stop using vaccination programs and workers for intelligence purposes. The agency has also agreed not to use genetic material obtained through such programs.

The educators had written to Obama last year protesting the use of immunization programs as a front for espionage. The most prominent program [emphasis added]was run by Dr. Shakil Afridi, who offered hepatitis vaccinations in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad as cover for his CIA-backed effort to obtain DNA samples from children at a compound where bin Laden was later killed during a 2011 raid by U.S. Navy SEALs. Afridi was convicted and sentenced by a Pakistani court to 33 years in prison for treason. The sentence was later overturned and Afridi faces a retrial.

In 2012, the United Nations suspended a polio vaccination effort in Pakistan after gunmen killed several health workers. Taliban militants accused health workers of acting as spies for the U.S…

The CIA's use of a vaccine program to spy on bin Laden's compound undercut Obama's own high-profile speech to the Muslim world in 2009, in which he touted U.S. efforts to slash the growth of polio in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria. With Obama administration assurances, Muslim scholars in two international groups issued religious decrees urging parents to vaccinate their children..."

Notice the pluralization and time frame from the Fox News excerpt above: “vaccination programs as cover for intelligence operations…like those the agency carried out prior to the killing of Usama Bin Laden in 2011.”

Anyway, I've been waiting for a long time for some intrepid news source or other to figure out that, given the role of the Gates Foundation in supplying vaccines to Pakistan during this period, that Gates might have been looped into Neptune Spear and involved in the gross misuse of preventive medicine during that period that drove local imams to link vaccine campaigns to drone strikes.

At the time, the western news kept reporting that imams were spreading nonsense about vaccines causing infertility but, in fact, what was really scaring people in Muslim countries away from vaccine clinics was that these drives seemed to always be followed by drone strikes that massacred entire families and wedding parties.

At least Glenn Greenwald seemed to be on top of it. In an article from 2012 titled The Imperial Mind, Glenn Greenwald wrote,

"Americans of all types — Democrats and Republicans, even some Good Progressives — are just livid that a Pakistani tribal court (reportedly in consultation with Pakistani officials) has imposed a 33-year prison sentence on Shakil Afridi, the Pakistani physician who secretly worked with the CIA to find Osama bin Laden on Pakistani soil. Their fury tracks the standard American media narrative: by punishing Dr. Afridi for the “crime” of helping the U.S. find bin Laden, Pakistan has revealed that it sympathizes with Al Qaeda and is hostile to the U.S. (NPR headline: “33 Years In Prison For Pakistani Doctor Who Aided Hunt For Bin Laden”; NYT headline: “Prison Term for Helping C.I.A. Find Bin Laden”). Except that’s a woefully incomplete narrative: incomplete to the point of being quite misleading.

What Dr. Afridi actually did was concoct a pretextual vaccination program, whereby Pakistani children would be injected with a single Hepatitis B vaccine, with the hope of gaining access to the Abbottabad house where the CIA believed bin Laden was located. The plan was that, under the ruse of vaccinating the children in that province, he would obtain DNA samples that could confirm the presence in the suspected house of the bin Laden family. But the vaccine program he was administering was fake: as Wired‘s public health reporter Maryn McKenna detailed, “since only one of three doses was delivered, the vaccination was effectively useless.” [author’s emphasis] An on-the-ground Guardian investigation documented that ”while the vaccine doses themselves were genuine, the medical professionals involved were not following procedures. In an area called Nawa Sher, they did not return a month after the first dose to provide the required second batch. Instead, according to local officials and residents, the team moved on.”

