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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
5h

A link revealing the 42 House Democrats that voted for the FISA renewal would be insightful for readers. Thank you.

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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
4h

This, right here:

"Forty-two Democrats in the House of Representatives joined Republicans in voting to pass a reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act without any amendments to close the data broker loophole, allowing the U.S. government to purchase Americans’ information from companies like Google and Meta, or the backdoor search loophole, which allows the American intelligence apparatus to access, without a warrant, the communications of any citizen who has contact with a person outside the United States and use the data to spy on them or even recruit them to an intelligence agency."

I'm not a "uniparty" person, but shit like this makes it really tough to distinguish between Washington's two PR firms: Team Blue, Team Red.

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