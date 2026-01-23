Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
1h

The disconnect is staggering: five Palestinians killed, an infant freezing to death, medical groups sanctioned, and billions more rushed to Israel—while Washington rolls out a hollow “Board of Peace.” At home, DHS is funded despite documented ICE abuses against U.S. citizens. This isn’t policy incoherence; it’s coherence in cruelty. Violence abroad, repression at home, and accountability nowhere in sight.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture