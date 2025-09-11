At least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza today—including 27 in Israel’s Gaza City assault and 10 who were seeking aid. Search for killer of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk underway as President Trump blames “radical left” for shooting. Israel strikes Yemen, killing at least 35, including women and children. Funerals held in Doha for those killed in Israeli strike targeting Hamas leadership. Israeli forces arrest over 30 Palestinians overnight in West Bank raids. Poland requests emergency UN Security Council meeting after unprecedented Russian drone attack on its airspace.

Israeli strikes on Sana’a, Yemen, on September 10, 2025. Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Images.

The Genocide in Gaza

Israeli attacks across Gaza have killed at least 39 Palestinians today, including 27 in Gaza City and 10 while seeking aid, according to Al Jazeera.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health reports at least 72 Palestinians killed and 356 injured in the past 24 hours. Nine Palestinians were killed and 87 injured while seeking aid. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 is now 64,718 killed, with 163,859 injured.

Seven more deaths, including one child, were recorded over the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition, bringing the total since the start of the war to 411, including 142 children.

The Guardian reports that a sniper unit of Israel’s 202nd Paratrooper Battalion killed four unarmed members of Gaza’s Doghmosh family in a single day, actions that experts say amount to war crimes. Daniel Raab, from Illinois, a member of the unit, boasted about the killings on video. As reported by Sami Vanderlip for Drop Site, a U.S. nonprofit raised over $300,000 to supply Raab’s “Ghost” sniper team with scopes, silencers, and gear, directly enhancing its capacity in Gaza, while videos show the unit targeting unarmed civilians.

BBC reports that at least 10 members of the anti-Muslim Infidels Motorcycle Club—including its VP, treasurer, and a founding member—have been hired by UG solutions and deployed to guard aid sites run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, with insiders estimating up to 40 bikers deployed. Members of the club have posted post crusader imagery and Islamophobic content online. Prem Thakker of Zeteo first revealed that gang leader Johnny “Taz” Mulford, court-martialed and debarred by the U.S. Army, now runs the entire Gaza security contract.

Internet service has been cut off across much of western Gaza after Israeli strikes destroyed residential towers that housed key communication transmitters, according to Quds News Network. The Israeli military is continuing to escalate its attack on Gaza City as part of its plan to ethnically cleanse the city.

West Bank and Jerusalem

Israeli forces conducted mass arrests in the occupied West Bank overnight, detaining more than 30 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society. The arrests were concentrated in the governorates of Jenin, Salfit, Tulkarem, Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Hebron. Among those arrested was Abdel Fattah Abu Ali, the mayor of Silat ad-Dhahr, a town near Jenin. Other Palestinian municipal officials, including the mayors of Hebron and Al-Qubeiba, have been arrested in recent days.

Israeli forces have continued a campaign of sweeping raids on towns and villages northwest of Jerusalem for the fourth consecutive day after a shooting attack that killed six Israelis. Troops have imposed movement restrictions on some 70,000 Palestinians, torn down a wall in Qatanna, issued demolition orders against Biddu’s municipal park and dozens of homes in Al-Qubeiba, and severely restricted passage through the “tunnel” checkpoint, forcing schools and businesses to close. The Jerusalem Governorate denounced the raids as collective punishment aimed at erasing Palestinian presence and called for urgent international intervention.

Palestinian security forces arrested businessman Samir Hulileh in Ramallah on Wednesday, shortly after his return from abroad. Last month Huleileh did a series of media interviews where he said the U.S. approached him last year about becoming “governor of Gaza” prompting a public rebuke from the Palestinian Authority. In an interview last month, Hulieileh told Drop Site he had been in detailed discussions with the PA, including several meetings with President Mahmoud Abbas. Read the full Drop Site report here.

Israel’s Attack on Qatar

Funerals were held today in Doha for those killed in the Israeli strike that targeted Hamas leadership as they were gathering to discuss ceasefire proposals in Qatar on Tuesday. The attack killed five lower level members of Hamas, including the son of Khalil al-Hayya—Hamas’s top negotiator—and one Qatari security official.

Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum issued a televised statement on Thursday saying the attack occurred while the delegation was discussing a ceasefire proposal. He added that the bombing wounded the wife of Khalil al-Hayya—the head of the negotiating team—as well as the wife of his son, and his grandchildren. It also killed his son. Barhoum characterized the Israeli strike as not just an attack on Qatar’s sovereignty and security, but “a declaration of open war on all Arab and Islamic nations.”

Hamas Political Bureau member Abdel-Jabbar Saeed said the group’s leaders in Qatar expect assassination attempts but remain undeterred, calling it “an open battle on all fronts.” He thanked Qatar for its “consistent support” of Palestinians and efforts to end the war, stressing that communication with Doha continues. Saeed also offered condolences for Qatari Corporal Badr Saad Mohammed Al-Humaidi, killed in Israel’s recent strike, saying his “blood was mixed with that of the Palestinian martyrs.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likened Israel’s strike in Doha to the U.S. killing of Osama bin Laden, warning Qatar and other countries to “expel [Hamas leaders] or bring them to justice—because if you don’t, we will.” He accused Qatar of hosting Hamas in “sumptuous villas,” criticized governments condemning the strike, and signaled further that Israeli airstrikes could target Qatar or Turkey, where Hamas leaders have also traveled under Erdoğan’s welcome.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said Israeli threats “will not deter” its mediation efforts, despite Netanyahu threatening further action against Qatar “until Hamas is brought to justice.” Doha condemned his remarks as an arrogant attempt to justify a widely condemned crime, noting that hosting Hamas offices was part of U.S.- and Israeli-backed mediation, including prisoner swaps and ceasefire talks, and pledged to keep working with international partners to pursue accountability and halt genocidal incitement.

Qatar’s prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is expected to attend a U.N. Security Council meeting today to discuss the attack. Qatar is also organizing an emergency Arab-Islamic summit next week in Doha. In an interview on CNN, Al-Thani said the Israeli strike “killed any hope” for the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly blocked Israeli firms from participating in the Dubai Air Show in November, according to Israeli media. The UAE normalized relations with Israel five years ago and has been among its staunchest supporters.

U.S. News

Donald Trump announced that conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, 31, died following a shooting on Wednesday at Utah Valley University. The incident occurred on campus earlier in the day. Kirk, a prominent right-wing commentator and host of The Charlie Kirk Show, was widely known for his influence among young conservative activists. Police are still seeking the shooter.

Trump also vowed to target what he called “radical left” organizations that he said labelled figures like Kirk “Nazis,” blaming them for his death. He said his administration would pursue everyone involved, including groups that fund or support such activism, as well as those who attack judges, law enforcement, and other officials responsible for maintaining order.

After the killing of Charlie Kirk, an Israeli occupation soldier documented himself bombing Gaza for “Kirk’s sake.”

On a private donor call, a backer of Michigan Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow claimed he’d read her “outstanding” private AIPAC position paper. Her campaign flatly denies it exists. Listen to the audio exclusively at Drop Site .

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said “Palestine is a made-up fiction,” denied the famine and genocide in Gaza, and called the world’s top famine experts “left-wing clowns” in comments to the Al Jazeera English program Fault Lines.

Texas prosecutors are seeking up to 10 years in prison for a man accused of spray-painting “Fuck Israel” with three red triangles on a church wall. The Class B misdemeanor graffiti charge for $196 in damage was escalated by the Tarrant County District Attorney to a third-degree felony with a hate-crime enhancement. Defense lawyers argue a foreign state can’t be a hate-crime victim, with Jewish scholars called by the defense team testifying at the trial that anti-Zionism is political speech, not antisemitism. Activists warn the case is a dangerous attempt to criminalize Palestine solidarity.

At least one Korean worker swept up in last week’s massive ICE raid on a Hyundai factory in Georgia was legally in the U.S., according to a leaked internal federal document obtained by The Guardian. Despite holding a valid B1/B2 visa and not violating its terms, the worker was pressured to accept “voluntary departure,” exposing what attorneys called an illegal detention. Immigration lawyers warn the case highlights a broader problem of legal workers being swept up alongside undocumented immigrants, with potential violations of U.S. law and visa rights.

Progressives are urging NYC Comptroller and former mayoral candidate Brad Lander to challenge Rep. Dan Goldman, D-NY, after a Data for Progress poll showed Lander leading Goldman 52% to 33% in a hypothetical primary. Goldman, a pro-Israel Democrat who didn’t endorse Zohran Mamdani in the June mayoral primary, dismissed the poll as an “agenda-driven push poll,” Dave Weigel reports for Semafor.

Major lobbying firms are earning millions while playing both sides of California’s PFAS regulation debate, according to a new report from The Lever. Some firms lobby against a bill banning PFAS in consumer products while simultaneously lobbying for another bill to fund PFAS cleanup, effectively profiting from both the problem and its mitigation. Experts say there’s a need for stronger disclosure rules, as California currently does not require lobbyists to reveal whether their clients support or oppose specific bills.

International News

At least 35 people were killed and over 130 wounded in Israeli airstrikes across Yemen on Wednesday, hitting Sana’a and al-Jawf, with officials warning the toll could rise as rescue efforts continue. Israel said it targeted military camps, Houthi media HQs, and a fuel depot in retaliation for recent Houthi drone and missile attacks on Israel, while the Houthis vowed to continue their strikes in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The Israeli strikes damaged two offices of newspapers—26 September and Al-Yemen—causing casualties among journalists and bystanders. Nasruddin Amer, chairman of Yemen’s Saba News Agency, reported that veteran journalist Abdullah Al-Bahri and several colleagues were killed in the 26 September newspaper headquarters. Amer praised Al-Bahri’s dedication to his people and vowed that Yemen’s media would continue to uphold their journalistic duties.

Poland has requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting after what it called an unprecedented Russian drone attack on its airspace this week. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stressed that the scale of the assault showed it was intentional: “19 violations of our airspace, several dozen drones identified, a few shot down, the action lasting 7 hours, the whole night—so we cannot say it was an accident.” He added that Poland has not yet chosen who will address the council but hopes to draw global attention to the threat.

An Israeli drone attack in Lebanon’s southern Tyre district killed one person, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

The U.S. Department of War announced the approval of aid worth $14.2 million for the Lebanese Army on Wednesday to help "build the capability and capacity of the Lebanese Armed Forces [LAF] to dismantle weapons caches and military infrastructure of non-state groups, including Hezbollah."

Conflict monitoring group ACLED reported that Mozambican troops allegedly shot and killed at least 16 fishermen off northern Cabo Delgado while pursuing Islamist insurgents on Monday. The incident occurred on Rolas islet, though the defense ministry denied the claim, insisting forces “cannot attack fishermen.” ACLED noted this follows a pattern of naval attacks on civilian boats in the area, even as insurgent activity rises and the TotalEnergies LNG project remains stalled.

More from Drop Site

Global Sumud Flotilla update: Tunisia’s Interior Ministry says yesterday’s attack on the boat Alma was “a pre-planned assault,” pledging to investigate who planned, colluded, and carried it out. The statement follows earlier claims dismissing a previous drone strike, which officials said had “no basis in truth,” attributing the fire instead to internal causes like a life jacket or cigarette.

On the Doha strikes: Drop Site’s Jeremy Scahill told Democracy Now! that Israel’s strike on Doha reflects “a long pattern of Israel assassinating the very people the U.S. president claims he wants to negotiate with.” He noted that Hamas had just accepted “98%” of Netanyahu and Trump’s terms — dropping key demands on troop withdrawals, prisoner releases, and aid sites — when Israel escalated bombings and unveiled its “final solution” plan for Gaza City. “They were meeting to discuss Trump’s ultimatum, and Israel bombs them in a U.S.-protected capital,” Scahill said.

