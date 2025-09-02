Since dawn, at least 80 Palestinians have been killed, including 42 in Gaza City alone, where Israel is attempting to force displacement of over 1 million residents. 43,000 children under five are suffering from malnutrition in Gaza. Israeli forces arrest at least 25 Palestinians in dawn raids across the occupied West Bank. President Donald Trump oversees the suspension of all Palestinian visas to the United States. Delhi court rejects bail for Muslim activists. The Global Sumud flotilla proceeds from Barcelona to Gaza in an attempt to break Israel’s humanitarian blockade. A rapprochement between Russia, India, and China: “The dragon and the elephant dance together.”

Drop Site News, along with Reporters Without Borders, Avaaz, and the International Federation of Journalists, joined a global blackout on Monday to protest Israel’s killing of journalists in Gaza and denial of press access. Over 250 outlets in 70+ countries went dark, highlighting that 270 journalists and media workers have been killed since October 2023, with hundreds more missing, injured, or jailed. The blackout calls for journalist protection, emergency evacuations, and independent press access in Gaza.

A crowd holds a Palestinian flag at an event for the departure of Global Sumud Flotilla from the Port of Barcelona on August 31, 2025. (Photo by Davide Bonaldo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Genocide in Gaza

At least 80 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since dawn, including 42 in Gaza City, according to Al Jazeera. In the al-Mawasi area of southern Gaza, eleven people were killed, including seven children, in an Israeli airstrike that hit people queuing for water.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health reports at least 76 Palestinians killed and 281 injured in the past 24 hours. Twelve Palestinians were killed and 90 injured while seeking aid. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 is now 63,633 killed and 160,914 injured.

Thirteen more deaths, including three children, were recorded over the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition, bringing the total since the start of the war to 361, including 130 children. At least 185 Palestinians died from hunger in August alone. Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that 43,000 children under five are suffering from malnutrition as the flow of food and aid remains largely blocked.

UN OCHA reports at least 86.5% of Gaza is under displacement orders or militarized zones as of August 31. Between August 27 and 31, at least 23,319 displacement movements were recorded, mostly from Gaza City to southern neighborhoods like Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis. Since Israel broke the ceasefire in March, over 856,000 displacement movements have been tracked, though these figures reflect movements rather than individual people, as many families displace multiple times.

Israel is mobilizing tens of thousands of reservists on Tuesday as part of its plan to invade and ethnically cleanse Gaza City. Last month, the Israeli military announced at least 60,000 reservists would be gradually called up. It will also extend the service of 20,000 reservists already on duty.

Fires broke out in the Sheikh Radwan market, north of Gaza City, after Israeli drones dropped incendiary bombs on tents housing displaced Palestinians, causing widespread damage. Israel is also reportedly using explosive-laden robots to force displacement in Gaza City. Gaza relief official Eyad Amawi says these tactics—targeting residential areas and entrances—spread terror and drive civilians to flee.

The number of journalists killed by Israel in Gaza is now at least 247 following the death of Islam Abed, a correspondent with al-Quds Today TV who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City. The office condemned Israel’s systematic targeting of Palestinian reporters and called on press institutions to speak out. The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate labeled the attacks a war crime, calling it “a stain that will haunt the killers of truth.”

Israeli forces opened fire near journalists in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, captured in footage by reporter Hani Abu Rizq.

Channel 12 reports that Israeli officials are considering expanding support for Yasser Abu Shabab’s armed gang in southern Gaza, which a security source told Channel 12 “saved the lives of many of our soldiers.” This comes as the Israeli military prepares to invade Gaza City and forcibly displace roughly 1 million residents south into restricted zones. Israel claims to be providing water, aid trucks, and family tents, but Gaza officials and recent UN updates dispute these figures.

Lawyer visits reveal that Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, and his nephew are being held in Ofer Prison and are suffering from dire conditions, including minimal sunlight, severe skin infections, and extreme weight loss. Dr. Abu Safiya emphasized his continued commitment to providing medical treatment for the people of Gaza: “We will remain on our land and continue to provide healthcare services to the people, God willing, even from a tent.”

The International Association of Genocide Scholars overwhelmingly passed a resolution stating that Israel’s actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of genocide under Article II of the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, with 86% of voting members supporting the declaration.

Israeli warplanes bombed tents sheltering displaced people inside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza, next to the outpatient clinic. The strike injured at least two people, officials said, caused material damage, and posed a grave threat to dozens of patients at the facility.

A leaked IDF assessment admits that “Gideon’s Chariots,” the May Gaza offensive, failed to defeat Hamas, return captives, or maintain Israel’s military and political objectives. The report notes that the campaign drained forces and damaged international legitimacy. The leak comes as Israel launches “Gideon’s Chariots II,” a massive offensive targeting the over 1 million residents of Gaza City and surrounding camps.

Gaza’s Government Media Office reports a widespread outbreak of a new influenza strain, disproportionately affecting displaced families, children, and the elderly. Overcrowding, collapsed health services, and the blockade have left thousands without treatment amid critical shortages of medicine and staff.

The bodies of at least sixteen Palestinian have been gathered following the latest Israeli airstrike on a residential building near Al-Wahda Stadium.

West Bank

Israeli forces arrested at least 25 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank in dawn raids today, according to the Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office. The raids took place in numerous locations, with at least 13 of the arrests in the northern governorate of Nablus. Among those arrested on Tuesday was the mayor of Hebron, Tayseer Abu Sneine, who was detained after Israeli forces ransacked his home.

Israel’s government is considering annexing parts of the West Bank following European recognition of Palestine, with options ranging from 10% of the territory to all of “Area C.” Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for significant steps, while U.S. officials have reportedly told Israel the decision is “in Israel’s hands.” International law deems annexation of occupied territory a war crime, with European governments warning of sanctions and Arab experts cautioning it could derail peace and normalization efforts.

U.S. News

Trump commented on Israel’s war in Gaza, saying: “They may be winning the war, but they’re not winning the world of public relations.” In an interview with the Daily Caller, he noted declining U.S. political support for Israel, blaming progressive lawmakers for shifting the debate, while also claiming: “Nobody has done more for Israel than I have” and referencing the October 7 attacks. He highlighted a generational shift in opinion and a weakening of Israel’s influence in Congress compared with 20 years ago.

ICE reactivated its $2 million contract with Paragon Solutions, the Israeli spyware company, which had been paused because of an executive order issued under the Biden administration to limit U.S. procurement of foreign spyware. Paragon was subsequently purchased by U.S. private equity firm and merged with a Virginia cybersecurity company and the contract was reactivated, Jack Poulson reports.

The Washington Post reports that the Trump administration is circulating a postwar plan for Gaza that includes proposals to ethnically cleanse the enclave. In this plan, Gaza would be placed under a U.S.-run trusteeship for at least a decade, with Palestinians either “voluntarily” relocated abroad or confined to “secure zones” during reconstruction. Drop Site contributor Rhana Natour explains how the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) played a significant role in shaping the proposal.

The Trump administration suspended U.S. visitor visas for all Palestinian passport holders, according to the New York Times. The policy halts travel for medical treatment, education, family visits, and business, affecting Palestinians not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank and across the diaspora.

International News

The Delhi High Court rejected bail for nine Muslim activists, including Umar Khalid, a well-known human rights advocate imprisoned since 2020. Authorities accuse them of instigating the 2020 Delhi riots, though rights groups argue the charges are politically motivated and lack evidence. Critics say their detention reflects the Modi government’s targeting of dissent.

The death toll from a 6.0-magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province on Sunday, has topped 1,400 with more than 3,000 injured. Rescue efforts have been slowed by blocked roads, landslides, and heavy rain, though helicopters and military flights evacuated dozens and transported hundreds of casualties. Taliban spokesperson Sohail Shaheen urged international organizations to provide aid, warning that many villages remain inaccessible and casualties may rise.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that his country was at “maximum preparedness” in the face of increasing threats by the U.S. government, including the deployment of a growing number of naval assets in the region and personal threats targeting him and other senior officials in his government. The U.S. Navy has deployed several warships in Latin America in recent weeks as part of an expanding military presence believed to be aimed at the Venezuelan government, as well as drug cartels operating in the region. Announcing the possibility of a national military mobilization, Maduro denounced the deployment as, “an extravagant, unjustifiable, immoral and absolutely criminal and bloody threat.”

A landslide in Sudan's Darfur region wiped out an entire village and killed more than 1,000 people on Sunday, according to the Sudan Liberation Movement's, in one of the deadliest natural disasters in Sudan’s recent history. The landslide destroyed the village of Tarasin in Central Darfur’s Marrah Mountains after days of heavy rainfall.

The Global Sumud Flotilla reported that five smaller vessels turned back due to rough weather, but all passengers are safe and 19 ships continue toward Gaza. Organizers emphasized the mission’s resilience, framing it as a civilian effort to break Israel’s blockade where governments have failed. The convoy, which set sail from Barcelona on September 1, includes the 107-year-old Sirius carrying 28 people as part of the ongoing humanitarian voyage. Drop Site editor Alex Colston is on board and will be reporting live as it sails from Barcelona toward Gaza.

Thousands gathered at Shaab Mosque in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Monday for the funerals of the prime minister of Yemen's Houthi-run government Ahmad Ghaleb al-Rahwi and 11 other Houthi leaders in an Israeli airstrike last week. Al-Rahawi was the most senior Houthi official to be killed since an Israeli-U.S. campaign against the Houthis began earlier this year.

Starting tomorrow, Israeli bonds will no longer be sold in Ireland, ending the country’s role as Israel’s EU “home member state” for bond approvals. Since October 7, Israel has raised over $5.5 billion through these bonds, with Ireland’s system alone contributing an estimated $110–140 million.

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin, India, China, and Russia signaled closer alignment amid U.S. tariffs and sanctions. Indian PM Modi and Xi Jinping resumed border talks and restored flights, with Xi stating: “When the dragon and the elephant dance together, the world will benefit.”

More from Drop Site

In Barcelona, Drop Site interviewed Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri, Steering Committee member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, about the flotilla’s mission to break Israel’s siege. He reflected on his decade living in Gaza, the loss of five family members, and the April 2024 evacuation of his wife and children. His youngest son, who has Down syndrome, was suffering breathing difficulties; his wife carried him through the night toward hospitals, guided only by the light of bombs falling around them, he told Drop Site. Al-Nuri recalled how his daughter explained the way they found the route: “Don’t people say all roads lead to Rome? In Gaza, all blood trails lead to the hospital.”

VIDEO: As Lebanon plans to propose a U.S.-backed initiative to disarm Hezbollah by the end of August, Drop Site News reports from southern Lebanon, where civilians continue to live under constant surveillance and threat of killings by the Israeli military, with bombings, and destruction of homes and infrastructure.

