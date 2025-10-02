Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Protas's avatar
Ed Protas
8hEdited

It is hard to say what Hamas will do, and even harder to say what Israel/America will do. But I think it is a given that Israel/America will not abide by any terms of any agreement: both have already well established their deceit. But we now inhabit a world where there are no “international norms”. The American position is – we dictate what the norms shall be... and the rest of the world turns a blind eye. When “take it or leave it” is the basis for peace, blowback should be expected. The similarity to ancient Rome should not be overlooked.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
8h

This article sheds light on the complexities surrounding the Gaza ultimatum and Hamas's response to Trump’s proposed plan. While there are some elements in the proposal that might seem promising, particularly in terms of ceasefire and humanitarian aid, it’s clear that there are serious concerns about its broader implications. Nazzal's comments about the plan being more of an Israeli directive than a genuine peace effort raise important questions about the legitimacy of any agreement that excludes Palestinian voices.

The issue of demilitarization, the release of captives, and the lack of guarantees for Palestinian rights or sovereignty are key sticking points. For any lasting peace to be possible, it's not enough for one side to make demands; there must be genuine dialogue and compromise, with an understanding that Palestinian self-determination cannot be negotiated away.

Moreover, the fact that the plan was crafted without meaningful Palestinian input only deepens the mistrust between the parties. The comments about the deceptive nature of the process, particularly regarding the role of Arab states, are concerning and highlight how delicate and fraught the political landscape is.

Ultimately, a sustainable resolution to the conflict will require more than just a ceasefire. It will need to address the root causes of the violence and ensure a fair and lasting solution for both peoples.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture