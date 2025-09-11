Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane Peryer's avatar
Jane Peryer
3h

Im trying to support a four or give person team of journalists in the south but in a tent and trying to keep alive some orphaned children who are sharing their tent with them. They are in dire need of food. They are scared and they are exhausted. There are over 49,000 orphans. The number of child amputees is far greater. Every day a classroom of children are killed. 😢

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
3h

We need to give sanctuary to the Palestinia dyspora.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture