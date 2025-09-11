On Tuesday, Israel ordered 1 million residents of Gaza city to evacuate. Our colleagues are facing an impossible choice: risk death, or abandon their posts as the world's last witnesses to unthinkable atrocities. In partnership with Unmute Humanity, Drop Site is raising funds for 29 courageous journalists to support their survival and continued coverage.

Gaza has become the deadliest conflict zone for journalists in modern history. More than 270 journalists and media workers have been killed and systematically targeted by Israeli forces since October 2023. Still, reporters are risking everything to bring us footage of hospitals being bombed, families being displaced, and children dying from starvation. They are the reason the world knows what's happening in Gaza.

Now, their survival depends on our collective action.

Unmute Humanity has identified 29 journalists to receive $5000. They’ve appeared on the Voices of Palestine webcast, participated in Unmute Humanity’s weekly TikTok Lives, and built trusted relationships with their team over months of sustained dialogue.

We’re asking you to chip in whatever you can. $25, $100, $500 - it all adds up. Can you make a tax-deductible donation today?

SUPPORT JOURNALISTS EVACUATING GAZA CITY

Because of Gaza's financial blockade, digital transfers lose 15-50% to conversion fees, which means journalists receive even less than what we send—making every donation that much more critical.

Here's what your donation will cover.

Transport : $300-$600 per family to evacuate from Gaza City to safer areas in the south

Shelter : $500-$1,000 for land rental and tent setup, or $300-$2,000 for small rental units

Basic necessities : Food staples, bottled water, baby formula for displaced families

Solar power systems : $5,000 can provide electricity and water pumping for up to 10 families

Sanitation: $300 for basic restroom construction

If enough of us pitch in, we can help the journalists evacuate safely and continue their vital work.

Every penny you give will go directly towards heroes like Mohammed Al Tanany:

"We are giving ourselves a chance to survive so that our message may continue, declared first and foremost as a human cause. Our feeling is no less painful than the soul’s departure, for Gaza City is the nucleus of our creation, our perseverance, our memories.Everything within us is translated through our pens as journalists, through our cameras, and through our voices — but the word of truth must remain. We’re among the most capable people in the world of raising our nation’s flag high, but in order to survive, we must indeed displace from Gaza. For survival is the first means for us to remain here, to convey the truth of what is happening, even if from afar."

HELP EVACUATE GAZA'S JOURNALISTS

Please consider sharing this fundraiser with others in your network.

Our Palestinian colleagues have documented their own genocide under impossible conditions. We cannot let Israel succeed in silencing Palestinian voices. As Mohammad said, “the word of truth must remain.”

Now, it's our turn to act—

DONATE NOW