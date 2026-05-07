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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
1h

Israel’s message could not be clearer: no ceasefire, no negotiation, no law, no restraint — only the systematic destruction of Palestinian families until nothing remains but grief. Killing a fourth son of Khalil al‑Hayya is not “pressure,” it is the deliberate targeting of a people who have already buried generations. And the U.S. continues to call this “security.”

What this article shows, again, is that Israel negotiates only through death. It violates the ceasefire daily, redraws Gaza’s borders at will, and then demands Palestinian disarmament while it kills children in mosques and police officers in the street. This is not a peace process. It is coercion by massacre.

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Fran Carbonaro's avatar
Fran Carbonaro
1h

Hamas has a right to exist, to resist and to remain armed.

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