Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
1h

These students, these educators - this is what true strength looks like. I doubt there are many people in this world right now that have as unbreakable a human spirit as these Palestinian survivors.

Such a stark contrast to the cowards of our time who hide behind unfathomable wealth, weaponry, technological asset and an unprecedentedly obedient press.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
1h

An excellent and a hopeful report!

What better response to the evil and the brutality of Israel than to show that you can bomb and break buildings but you can't break the human spirit and the desire to learn and create normalcy in an abnormal place.

Good bless the students, the teachers, and all those helping to provide learning -- and hope.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture