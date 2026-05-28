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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
4h

Gaza isn’t starving because WCK scaled back — it’s starving because Israel blocks the food, bans the NGOs, and kills the workers. WCK’s retreat just exposes the truth: famine here isn’t a tragedy. It’s a policy.

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Julie M. Finch's avatar
Julie M. Finch
4h

This is APPALLING. Why is our President's Board of Peace allowed to lie to the UN?

Open the border; allow the trucks to enter with aid, food, medicines, and building supplies.

This is horrifying. Thanks so much to the World Central Kitchen for what they have been

doing so far. And I agree with George Leone's comment, famine here is the Israeli policy.

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