Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
huey's avatar
huey
6h

Very up lifting articule. Platner a breath of fresh air from Maine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jefferson Holt's avatar
Jefferson Holt
6h

Thank you for covering this story.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture