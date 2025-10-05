Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Said Assali's avatar
Said Assali
7h

your reporting is incredible, Jeremy. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
huey's avatar
huey
7h

Its so tough for Hamas to deal with the slippery Netanyahu and his Israeli stooges. Thank you Drop Site for this insightful coverage of a really tough situation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture