Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jose diablo's avatar
jose diablo
6h

Let’s call it what it is, a political kneel‑down. This ban wasn’t about safety, public order, or any of the usual boilerplate excuses. It was a calculated move to silence loud anti‑Zionist critics and insulate a foreign ally from uncomfortable scrutiny. When a government starts barring entry not for actions but for opinions, it’s not defending democracy any more, it is subcontracting its spine.

Reply
Share
Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
5h

Please continuing keeping us apprised of the downfall of UK civil liberties and human rights, whilst the same time the Labour Government is totally unraveling.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture