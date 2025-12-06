Drop Site News

Deepak Puri
3h

What could drive the election interference? Check the billionaire 'freedom city' called Prospera in Honduras in which Peter Thiel and Marc Andreesen are major backers. They are also close to Trump. Connect the dots for yourself with this relationship map and decide for yourself.

Why did Trump pardon former Honduran President? Follow the money to Próspera — the crypto billionaire controlled island in Honduras.

https://thedemlabs.org/2025/12/04/trump-pardons-former-honduran-president-prospera-peter-thiel-andreessen/

George Leone
3h

The situation in Honduras highlights how fragile democracy can be when internal corruption and external interference intersect. Allegations of systemic fraud, combined with direct U.S. influence, undermine not just the vote count but public trust in the entire electoral process. Whatever the official outcome, the real challenge will be restoring legitimacy and protecting the sovereignty of Honduran institutions.

