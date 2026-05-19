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Lynn Biddle's avatar
Lynn Biddle
2h

And we complain about the Russians interfering in our elections! Given the shameful history of U.S. intervention in Central and South American politics, I'm not surprised. But could Congress eliminate the president's pardoning power? It doesn't seem to serve any good purpose.

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Michael Richardson's avatar
Michael Richardson
1h

We... America just don't stop these covert operations...SMH. On taxpayers dime. I lost my wife 4 yrs ago come this December 26th and now the country I love has been hijacked. Peace, thank you for your reporting.

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