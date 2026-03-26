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Bebe Schroer's avatar
Bebe Schroer
24m

Democrats fiddle while the world burns. How can we sleep while our beds are burning?

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Norma Hill's avatar
Norma Hill
20m

Ryan - the Knight-Ridder Washington bureau (sadly long gone) also did honest reporting on the buildup to the Iraq war.

NJH

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