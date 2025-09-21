Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
3h

Let's not forget what Mamdani has already achieved: in winning the primary, he also defeated the Israel lobby, the pro-Israel media coverage, and laid waste to Bloomberg's $8 million donation to Andrew Cuomo.

Mamdani never campaigned on Israel/Gaza, but was forced to respond -- and he was succinct and steadfast in his views.

If the Israel lobby doesn't resort to dirty tricks, or worse, Mamdani's win in November will be a turning point in the power of the pro-Israel lobby in our elections nationwide -- and liberate politicians who are critics of Israel from being silenced.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rob Roy's avatar
Rob Roy
4h

ANYONE WHO SUPPORTS ISRAEL IS A MONSTER.

No, Israel doesn't have a right to exist on stolen land and through genocide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture