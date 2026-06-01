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Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
1h

"Netanyahu offered “repeated ceasefire violations” as a pretext for Israeli escalation, despite the nearly daily strikes Israel has carried out in Lebanon since the ceasefire went into effect in mid-April."

It's an indictment of our maistream media that it has not yet reported what is clear and in plain sight every day: Israel's aaggression in Lebanon is deliberate in order to torch any agreement that Iran and the U.S. might reach.

Israel and the American neocons, the Christian evangelists, as well as the media (NYT, WaPo, et al.) in the U.S. are in sync about Iran -- they see Iran as a mortal enemy.

Trouble is, the U.S. doesn't have the military resources nor the finances to engage in a long-term war that might eventually expand with China and Russia siding with Iran.

Thank God for that, and may that eventually force us into a peace deal with Iran.

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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
1h

It’s hard to read a roundup like this without seeing the through‑line: every front is burning because the people with the power to stop the fire keep pouring fuel on it. Iran, Lebanon, Gaza — the pattern is the same. Escalation masquerading as “self‑defense,” collective punishment dressed up as strategy, and a U.S. political class that treats civilian lives as an acceptable cost of maintaining the illusion of control.

What’s striking is how normalized the abnormal has become. A ceasefire that isn’t a ceasefire. “De‑escalation roadmaps” announced in the same breath as new airstrikes. Humanitarian catastrophes described as logistical challenges. And in the middle of it all, pro‑Israel political groups spending millions to shape primaries while entire regions are being reduced to rubble.

The violence is no longer confined to the battlefield — it’s baked into the political machinery. You can see it in the smear campaigns, the donor pressure, the way candidates are punished for acknowledging the scale of the suffering. The same forces that erased a textbook map are now erasing the human consequences of policy in real time.

This isn’t foreign policy. It’s inertia dressed up as inevitability. And the cost is measured in lives that never make it into the press releases.

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