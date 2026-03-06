Drop Site News

George Leone
4h

The U.S. bombing Iran while claiming Iran is “refusing diplomacy” is the same cynical playbook used in Iraq, Libya, and countless other wars—destroy first, then blame the victim for not negotiating under fire. Demanding “unconditional surrender” while civilians and children are being killed exposes this war for what it is: not defense, but imperial coercion. History will remember who sabotaged diplomacy and chose escalation instead.

Eleanor Ommani
4h

Your Reporting is Critical to the growing anti-war, anti-imperialist movement here in the U.S. ‘Belly of the Beast’‼️👏🏼💞🌈🌹❤️‍🔥☮️☮️🇮🇷☮️🇮🇷☮️🇮🇷

