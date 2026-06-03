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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
5hEdited

“Trump said he and Khamenei “seem to be getting along quite well.” You killed his father, wife and son. Let bygones be bygones. Meanwhile, Schumer meets Platner with what appears to be shit on his nose.

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huey's avatar
huey
4h

Every country in the world can see the suffering Israel has caused the Arab,Muslim,Christian people of the Middle East. The seeming blindness of the US to Israeli aggression,GENOCIDE and LIES are being gradually exposed with pro Palestinian feelings growing especially amongst the younger generation in the US.

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