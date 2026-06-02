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huey's avatar
huey
2hEdited

Does Israel benefit by keeping the Iran and Lebanon conflicts going? It seems to have taken the world's attention off their mopping up the GENOCIDE in GAZA and the land theft in the West Bank.

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marth frez's avatar
marth frez
2h

the never ending evil that is zionism. their demise cannot come a moment too soon.

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